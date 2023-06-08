Four small children injured in knife attack in French town of Annecy

Four young children and an adult have been injured in a knife attack in a park in Annecy, a town in the French Alps, police said on Thursday, adding that three of the children were in a life-threatening condition.

The children were about three years old, police said. Earlier, police spoke of eight children hurt.

French Interior minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter thatattacker had been arrested.

An interior ministry spokesperson said that four children and two adults had been injured.

Police said the attacker was a man.

(Reuters)