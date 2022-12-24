Founder, staff of NGO ‘Kivotos’ summoned by prosecutors to testify on child abuse allegations

The founder and former head of children’s charity organization ‘Kivotos tou Kosmou’, Father Antonios, has been summoned to testify before a prosecutor next week on suspicion of two criminal sexual acts against underaged children hosted at the NGO, it was revealed on Friday.

Another seven staff members of the organization have also been summoned to testify for alleged abuses against children. Of these, three staff members are from Athens facilities of the organization, two from those on Chios island, and two from Volos facilities. Six cases involve allegations of physical abuse and the seventh a female staff member who allegedly endangered a child by not taking it to the hospital when injured. The actions related to staff involve the years 2020-2022.

Fr Antonios is also asked to explain an alleged misdemeanor of inciting, aiding, and abetting serial physical abuse against vulnerable individuals. The criminal allegations involve two boys, one who is today 19 years old, and a 15-year-old.

The summons follow the completion of an investigation by two prosecutors for children’s cases, Ekaterini Kopelaki and Dafni-Kyriaki Tsichli, on charges of children’s abuse at the NGO.

(amna.gr)