Former Real Madrid midfielder James Rodríguez joins Olympiakos

Colombian midfielder James Rodríguez has signed for Olympiakos Piraeus, the Greek Champions announced late on Thursday.

The 31-year-old returns to European soccer after a brief stint for the Qatar club Al-Rayyan. Olympiakos did not disclose the details of the contract.

Rodriguez earlier played for top clubs such as Porto, Monaco and Real Madrid and won the Golden Boot in the 2014 World Cup with Colombia after scoring six times in the tournament.

His period with Real Madrid lasted from 2014 to 2020 with a two-year loan spell to Bayern Munich in between.

Rodriguez will reunite with Brazilian full back Marcelo who earlier this month signed for the club. Both players had several seasons together in Madrid. Read full story

