Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan wounded in foot in shooting at convoy

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was wounded on Thursday when his convoy was shot at in the country’s east on Thursday, multiple local news channels said.

Khan was leading a protest march on Islamabad to demand snap elections. He was shot in the foot but was out of danger, media reports added.

Smaller protests by Khan’s supporters took place last week after Pakistan’s top election tribunal found Khan guilty of unlawfully selling gifts from foreign dignitaries and heads of state, removing him of his parliamentary seat.

Since being removed from office by a no-confidence vote in the legislature in April, Khan has held protests across the country calling for snap elections, but the government has said they will be held as scheduled in October or November next year.

On Sunday, a female journalist was crushed to death by a vehicle carrying Khan in an accident in eastern Pakistan as he led the convoy along with his supporters towards the capital.

His convoy started from the eastern city of Lahore, and is expected to reach Islamabad on Friday.