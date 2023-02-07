NewsWorldFormer Newcastle winger Atsu pulled alive from Turkey earthquake rubble

Former Newcastle winger Atsu pulled alive from Turkey earthquake rubble

File Photo: Fa Cup Fourth Round Newcastle United V Oxford United
File Photo: Fa Cup Fourth Round Newcastle United V Oxford United

Ghana international winger Christian Atsu has been found alive after being buried under rubble in the earthquake that hit Turkey, the vice president of his club Hatayspor told media on Tuesday.

Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor, was reported missing in Turkey’s Hatay province following the 7.8 magnitude quake that brought down thousands of buildings, killing some 5,000 people, in several Turkish and Syrian cities on Monday.

“Christian Atsu was pulled out injured. Our sporting director, Taner Savut, is unfortunately still under the rubble,” club vice president Mustafa Ozak told Radyo Gol.

Atsu, 31, played in the Premier League for Newcastle United and Everton, on loan from Chelsea, and joined Hatayspor in September. He was last selected to play for Ghana in 2019, but has not officially retired from international football.

Ozat told BeIN Sports on Monday several players and officials had been rescued from the rubble.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Aftermath of the deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras
Next article
UNFICYP doesn’t confirm what victim says in Potamia buffer zone shooting incident

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros