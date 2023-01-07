Former King Constantine in ICU after a severe stroke

Former King Constantine is in a critical but stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit of ”Ygeia” Hospital.

The 82-year-old former monarch, who suffered an acute stroke while at home in Athens, was rushed to the ICU. He is not intubated, but his contact with his environment is very limited.

His entire family is at his side. His children, who reside abroad, have arrived in Athens, and his sisters, Sophia and Irene, were also due to arrive, from Spain.

The former King contracted coronavirus in January 2022, while in December 2021 he was taken to the hospital with pulmonary edema due to aspiration. In the past, he suffered a stroke and also had mobility problems.