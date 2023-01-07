NewsWorldFormer King Constantine in ICU after a severe stroke

Former King Constantine in ICU after a severe stroke

King
King

Former King Constantine is in a critical but stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit of ”Ygeia” Hospital.

The 82-year-old former monarch, who suffered an acute stroke while at home in Athens, was rushed to the ICU. He is not intubated, but his contact with his environment is very limited.

His entire family is at his side. His children, who reside abroad, have arrived in Athens, and his sisters, Sophia and Irene, were also due to arrive, from Spain.

The former King contracted coronavirus in January 2022, while in December 2021 he was taken to the hospital with pulmonary edema due to aspiration. In the past, he suffered a stroke and also had mobility problems.

By gavriella
Previous article
Iran hangs two men accused of killing security official during protests
Next article
Another person arrested for the murder in Latsia

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros