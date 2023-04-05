NewsWorldFormer Italian PM Berlusconi hospitalised in intensive care

Former Italian PM Berlusconi hospitalised in intensive care

File Photo: Forza Italia Leader Silvio Berlusconi Speaks Flanked By Fratelli D'italia Party Leader Giorgia Meloni And Northern League Leader Matteo Salvini During A Meeting In Rome
File Photo: Forza Italia Leader Silvio Berlusconi Speaks Flanked By Fratelli D'italia Party Leader Giorgia Meloni And Northern League Leader Matteo Salvini During A Meeting In Rome

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is in intensive care at Milan’s San Raffaele hospital, a political source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The 86-year-old billionaire media tycoon has suffered repeated bouts of ill-health in recent years and came out of hospital just last week.

Berlusconi, a four-times prime minister, had major heart surgery in 2016 and has also had prostate cancer. He has been repeatedly admitted to hospital over the past couple of years after contracting COVID-19 in 2020.

San Raffaele hospital did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Italy’s AGI newsagency said Berlusconi was in a cardiac intensive care unit.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
