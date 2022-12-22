Former European Parliament VP Kaili remains in custody amid corruption investigation

A Belgian judge ruled on Thursday that European lawmaker Eva Kaili will remain in custody for another month as an investigations continue into corruption charges in a graft case involving World Cup host Qatar, Belgian prosecutors said.

Kaili, who was stripped of her role as European Parliament Vice President over the case earlier this month, can appeal the decision within 24 hours.

She has denied any wrongdoing and previously stated through her lawyers that she is innocent.

One of them, Andre Risopoulos, told reporters before the judge’s decision that Kaili was “cooperating in an active manner” with the Belgian investigation and was willing to wear an electronic device to track her movements if she were released.

Belgian prosecutors accuse Eva Kaili of corruption, membership in a criminal organization and money laundering.

She has been held in custody since December 9. Her partner, Francesco Giorgi, an adviser at the European Parliament, is also in jail on the same charges.

The two are suspected of working together with Mr. Giorgi’s one-time boss, Pier Antonio Panzeri, a former EU lawmaker.

According to arrest warrants, Mr. Panzeri “is suspected of intervening politically with members working at the European Parliament for the benefit of Qatar and Morocco, against payment.”