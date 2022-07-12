Flooding in Pakistan kills dozens as heavy monsoon rains lash the country

NewsWorldFlooding in Pakistan kills dozens as heavy monsoon rains lash the country

Parts of Pakistan’s biggest city, Karachi, were flooded on Monday (July 11) as heavy rainfall continued to lash the port city.

Moderate to heavy showers over the past week has inundated parts of the city, with water entering homes and shops in low-lying areas.

Intense floods killed dozens of people and left hundreds homeless in Pakistan, officials said on Saturday (July 9), as heavy monsoon rains battered the country. In the southern province of Balochistan, 57 people, including women and children, were killed after being swept away in flood waters, according to Ziaullah Langove, the disaster and home affairs advisor to the province’s chief minister, adding that eight dams had burst due to the heavy rains.

In 2010, the worst floods in memory affected 20 million people in Pakistan, with damage to infrastructure running into billions of dollars and huge swathes of crops destroyed as one fifth of the country was inundated.

