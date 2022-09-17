NewsWorldFlash floods kill at least 9 in central Italy

Flash floods kill at least 9 in central Italy

Clean Up Operation Underway After Flash Floods Kill At Least 10 In Central Italy

Clean-up operations were underway in the central Italian region of Marche on Friday (September 16) after torrential overnight rains and floods that killed at least nine people, local authorities said.

In the town of Cantiano, local residents were out in force clearing away debris from the streets that were covered in muddy floodwater. Cars had been turned upside down and tractors were mucking in to chelp.

Around 400 millimetres of rain fell within two to three hours, inundating the streets of several towns around the region’s capital Ancona on the Adriatic coast.

Searches continued for four missing people.

(Reuters)

