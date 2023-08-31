NewsWorldFive railway workers killed in north Italian train accident

Five railway workers killed in north Italian train accident

Train
Train

Five Italian railway workers were killed when they hit by a train near Turin, the state railway Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (Rfi) said on Thursday.

The workers were replacing some track outside the station of Brandizzo, on the line connecting Milan and Turin, at about midnight on Wednesday when they were run over by a train transporting wagons.

The train was travelling at about 160 kph (100 mph), news agency ANSA quoted police as saying.

“Rfi expresses great sorrow … and offers its condolences and closeness to the families of the dead workers,” the company said in a statement.

Two workers managed to avoid the goods train and were unhurt, ANSA reported.

The train driver was treated for shock on the scene and then allowed to go home.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Woman arrested in regard to Limassol stabbing incident
Next article
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy decries corruption in military medical exemptions

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros