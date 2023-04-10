NewsWorldFive dead, six injured in shooting attack at Louisville bank

Five dead, six injured in shooting attack at Louisville bank

Five people were dead and six others were wounded after a shooting attack on Monday at a bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, the city’s police department said.

A short while after confirming the attack, police said the shooter was dead, without giving further details. It was unclear whether the death toll of five people included the shooter.

“We do not know exactly the circumstance of his death at this time,” Paul Humphrey, a Louisville Metro Police Department deputy chief, told reporters.

Police said they responded in minutes to reports of an attacker at about 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) at the Old National Bank, near Slugger Field baseball stadium in the downtown area of the city of 625,000 people.

The FBI said its agents had responded to the scene.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he was headed to Louisville in response to the shooting.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
