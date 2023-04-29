NewsWorldFive dead in Texas shooting, armed suspect on the loose

Five dead in Texas shooting, armed suspect on the loose

Five people were were killed in a shooting at a home in Cleveland, Texas, ABC News reported on Saturday, citing local police.

The shooting – in the community about 72 kilometers northeast of Houston – took place late Friday and the police were still looking for the suspect.

A rifle was used in the shooting and no arrests have been made, the report also said.

The youngest victim of the shooting was 8-years-old, and two female victims were found in the bedroom lying on top of two children who survived the ordeal, the report added.

Authorities are still looking for the suspect who appears to be a Mexican male armed with an AR-15 style rifle.

They said they are looking for a Hispanic male who is approximately 5’8” tall, last seen wearing blue jeans with a black shirt and work boots and is described as having short black hair, as reported by ABC.

 

