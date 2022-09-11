Five dead in New Zealand in boating accident after potential whale collision

Five people died in New Zealand after a fishing charter boat carrying 11 capsized off Kaikoura coast on Saturday (September 10), local authorities said.

Kaikoura mayor Craig Mackle told local media he believed the boat had collided with a whale, however the police have not confirmed what caused the capsize.

Police said that a formal identification process was underway, but it is believed that all victims were from New Zealand, according to local media.

The six survivors were taken to hospitals and have since been released.

(Reuters)