Five dead, 18 injured in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado, gunman subdued by customers (Update)

Five people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub on Saturday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado, police said.

A suspect was in custody and was being treated for injuries after the attack at Club Q, Colorado Springs Lieutenant Pamela Castro told a news conference.

Police got the initial phone call just before midnight about the shooting, Castro said.

In its Google listing, Club Q describes itself as an “adult-oriented gay and lesbian nightclub hosting theme nights such as karaoke, drag shows & DJs.”

On its Facebook page, a statement from Club Q sad it was “devastated by the senseless attack on our community … We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

By Constantinos Tsintas
