NewsWorldFirst ship departs Odesa under landmark grains deal

First ship departs Odesa under landmark grains deal

Drone Views Of Grain Ship Leaving Odesa Port
Drone Views Of Grain Ship Leaving Odesa Port

The first ship departed Odesa under a landmark grains deal on Monday (August 1), carrying Ukrainian grain to Lebanon, Ukrainian and Turkish officials said.

The Sierra Leone-flagged ship ‘Razoni’ left the Ukrainian Black Sea port on Monday morning bound for Lebanon under a grain deal struck between Ukraine, Russia, the United Nations and Turkey to avert a global food crisis.

The ship was carrying more than 26,000 tonnes of corn and would undergo an inspection in Istanbul before continuing to Lebanon’s Tripoli, the U.N.-led Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) said, adding it had requested all parties to inform militaries to ensure its safe passage.

It’s the first departure since the Russian invasion blocked shipping through the Black Sea five months ago.

The ship will anchor off the coast of Istanbul around 1200 GMT on Tuesday (August 2) for a joint inspection, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday.

Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat exports. But Western sanctions on Russia and fighting along Ukraine’s eastern seaboard have prevented grain ships safely leaving ports.

The deal aims to allow safe passage for grain shipments in and out of three Odesa region ports in Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdennyi.

By gavriella
Previous articleMan arrested for case of 132-kg of drugs
Next articleCyprus is one of the countries in EU joint procurement contract for new COVID-19 vaccine

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros