Firefighting forces in Greece continue battle with the strong fire front north of Soufli

The largest front of the wildfire in Evros is today north of Soufli at a creek between the liability limits of the forester of Soufli and Didymoticho. Strong firefighting forces have been operating in the area from early Saturday from land and air in an effort to contain the fire. Northeasterly winds are blowing against the direction of the fire while a very high risk of fire for the region of Evros on Saturday.

The firefighting aircraft continue to operate in many parts from which the blaze has already passed to prevent rekindling.

Finally, the fire front of Soufli moved yesterday towards Dadia and is burning an already burned area.

A total of 112 fire engines with a 582-member crew, 16 teams of firefighters on foot assisted by eight firefighting aircraft, and two water-dropping helicopters are currently battling the blaze in Evros.

By gavriella
