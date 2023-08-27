Firefighters in Greece battle flare-ups and scattered outbreaks in Evros, Andros and Fthiotida

Firefighters continue to battle flare-ups on the fire fronts in Parnitha, Evros and Boeotia. According to the Fire Department, the picture is better and significantly improved with the most active fronts now located in the wider area of Leptokarya, Evros.

The Fire Brigade forces are fighting to stop any rekindling on all the fronts of the fires.

According to the Fire Department, firefighters scrambling to put out scattered outbreaks on the southwest side of Mt Parnitha. A total of 260 firefighters are operating with 13 teams on foot, 77 vehicles, assisted by 4 aircraft and 4 helicopters.

In Rodopi, the fire brigade is battling scattered outbreaks. A message was sent to the residents of Kassitera, Rhodopi, to evacuate the area due to a fire. A fire is also underway on the national highway Thessaloniki-Kilkis, near Gallikos River. Twenty firefighters are operating in the area.

A fire broke out earlier in the day in Grammatiko.

The fires in Boeotia also present a good picture.

Two fires in the areas of Vitali and near the Holy Monastery of Zoodochos Pigi broke out on the island of Andros. A message was sent to the residents of the village Gides to evacuate.

Another fire broke out shortly after noon in the Gatza area in Larymna, Fthiotida. The fire spread quickly as strong winds were blowing in the area, however, it is too far from a residential area.

