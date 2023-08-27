NewsWorldFirefighters in Greece battle flare-ups and scattered outbreaks in Evros, Andros and...

Firefighters in Greece battle flare-ups and scattered outbreaks in Evros, Andros and Fthiotida

W26 183533w2618101927582735
W26 183533w2618101927582735

Firefighters continue to battle flare-ups on the fire fronts in Parnitha, Evros and Boeotia. According to the Fire Department, the picture is better and significantly improved with the most active fronts now located in the wider area of Leptokarya, Evros.
The Fire Brigade forces are fighting to stop any rekindling on all the fronts of the fires.
According to the Fire Department, firefighters scrambling to put out scattered outbreaks on the southwest side of Mt Parnitha. A total of 260 firefighters are operating with 13 teams on foot, 77 vehicles, assisted by 4 aircraft and 4 helicopters.

In Rodopi, the fire brigade is battling scattered outbreaks. A message was sent to the residents of Kassitera, Rhodopi, to evacuate the area due to a fire. A fire is also underway on the national highway Thessaloniki-Kilkis, near Gallikos River. Twenty firefighters are operating in the area.

A fire broke out earlier in the day in Grammatiko.

The fires in Boeotia also present a good picture.

Two fires in the areas of Vitali and near the Holy Monastery of Zoodochos Pigi broke out on the island of Andros. A message was sent to the residents of the village Gides to evacuate.
Another fire broke out shortly after noon in the Gatza area in Larymna, Fthiotida. The fire spread quickly as strong winds were blowing in the area, however, it is too far from a residential area.

(amna.gr)

By gavriella
Previous article
US Senator Menendez suggests sanctions to curb Turkish activity in Varosha
Next article
Fire breaks out in Limassol District

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros