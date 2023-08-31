Fire kills more than 70 in Johannesburg apartment block [PHOTOS]

More than 70 people were killed overnight when a fire raged through a run-down, five-storey Johannesburg apartment block, one of the worst such disasters in a city where poverty, household fires and homelessness are widespread.

The building was gutted, blackened by soot and still smouldering on Thursday as emergency services gathered around it and bodies lay covered in blankets on a nearby street.

The block was owned by municipal authorities who, more than 12 hours after the blaze broke out, were still unable to provide a clear picture of who had lived there. One official said some rooms may have been rented out by criminal gangs in a so-called “hijacked building”.

“I saw a guy jumping from the fourth floor and he lost his life on the spot,” Thando le Nkosi Manzini, a student who saw the fire from the street, told Reuters.

Survivor Omar Arafat used his T-shirt to wipe away tears as he recounted losing his 21-year-old sister in the fire that he managed to escape.

“I broke the window … and when I fell down, I was like ‘I am dead’,” he told Reuters, adding that another sister was in hospital and the family had lost all their possessions.

Thembalethu Mpahlazatold, a provincial official for Forensic Pathology Services, said 74 bodies had been retrieved so far, 12 of whom were children and 24 of them women.

Authorities earlier said more than 50 people were being treated for injuries.

“This is a great tragedy felt by families whose loved ones perished in this terrible manner,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said in televised remarks. “I do hope that the investigations into the fire will … prevent a repeat of such a tragedy.”

Johannesburg officials initially suggested the building had been occupied by squatters, but Lebogang Isaac Maile, the head of the Human Settlements department for Gauteng province, which includes Johannesburg, said some of those who died may have been renting from, or were being extorted by, criminal gangs.

“There are cartels who prey on who are vulnerable people. Because some of these buildings, if not most of them, are actually in the hands of those cartels who collect rental from the people,” he told reporters.

City Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda told reporters the municipality had leased it to a charity for displaced women but that it had “ended up serving a different purpose”. He did not give details.

APARTHEID HERITAGE BUILDING

A sign on the entrance to the gutted block showed it was a heritage building to South Africa’s apartheid past, where Black South Africans came to collect their “dompass” – documents that would enable them to work in white-owned areas of the city.

Authorities said the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

Johannesburg is one of the world’s most unequal cities with widespread poverty, joblessness and a housing crisis. It has about 15,000 homeless people, according to Gauteng’s provincial government.

Fires are common in Johannesburg, especially in poor areas. One of the poorest townships of Alexandra has seen hundreds of homes razed in several fires over the past five years.

The city suffers from chronic power shortages during which many resort to candles for light and wood fires for heat.

Maile said the fire “demonstrates a chronic problem of housing in our province, as we’ve previously said that there’s at least 1.2 million people who need housing.”

