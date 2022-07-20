Fire in Penteli, Athens subsiding, civil protection says; new fire starts in Megara

The Penteli fire appears to be subsiding, with no active fronts and all forces now working to extinguish minor small blazes and to prevent any danger of a rekindling of the flames, according to the latest update on Wednesday afternoon from the civil protection service’s coordination centre.

Government sources reported that minor blazes are still burning in Dioni, Dasamari and even smaller fires in Anthousa, Panorama Pallinis and Drafi.

Very strong forces on the ground and 19 firefighting aircraft are operating to get the fire fully under control. They are assisted in their efforts by volunteers and the police, who are continuing to patrol the evacuated regions and directing traffic, as well as the military and forestry service personnel.

The sources noted that all phases of the operations are coordinated by the civil protection ministry’s task force.

The announcement was followed by news of a new wildfire that has broken out on Wednesday afternoon in an agricultural area near Megara in west Attica, where a message has been sent via the 112 emergency number for the evacuation of the village of Zachouli. A force of 22 fire fighters, 11 fire engines, two helicopters and two planes were sent to fight the flames there.

(Amna.gr)