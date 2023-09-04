Fire in Greece’s Evros region subsides but risk of flare-ups remains

NewsWorldFire in Greece's Evros region subsides but risk of flare-ups remains

The fire in northeastern Greece’s Evros region has subsided but the risk of flare-ups remains, authorities said early on Monday.

The deadly wildfire which has burned for more than two weeks ripped through villages and forest area causing devastation and despair.

Aircraft and hundreds of firefighters struggled for the 16th day on Sunday to contain the wildfire in the northeastern region of Evros – Europe’s deadliest this summer.

It has killed at least 20 people, destroyed homes and scorched lush forests, including the protected Dadia-Lefkimi-Soufli park.

Summer wildfires are common in the Mediterranean nation but the government has said that extremely dry, windy and hot conditions that scientists link to climate change have made them worse this year, forcing thousands of evacuations.

By Annie Charalambous
