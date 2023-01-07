NewsWorldEva Kaili sees her daughter for the first time in Haren Prison...

Eva Kaili sees her daughter for the first time in Haren Prison (video)

Kaili
Kaili

The opportunity to meet her two-year-old daughter was given on Friday to MEP Eva Kaili, who remains in detention in the Haren women’s prison in Brussels, accused of being a leading participant in the well-known Qatargate scandal shaking the European Parliament.

At 17:20 Greek time, her father, Alexandros Kailis, crossed the threshold of the prison, accompanying his granddaughter for her first meeting with her mother since Ms. Kailis had been arrested and detained:

Ms. Kaili had filed a request through her lawyers to be allowed to meet her two-year-old daughter, which was granted by the Belgian judicial authorities and this afternoon the meeting took place.

By gavriella
Previous article
Another person arrested for the murder in Latsia
Next article
EDEK to write off ten members

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros