Eva Kaili sees her daughter for the first time in Haren Prison (video)

The opportunity to meet her two-year-old daughter was given on Friday to MEP Eva Kaili, who remains in detention in the Haren women’s prison in Brussels, accused of being a leading participant in the well-known Qatargate scandal shaking the European Parliament.

At 17:20 Greek time, her father, Alexandros Kailis, crossed the threshold of the prison, accompanying his granddaughter for her first meeting with her mother since Ms. Kailis had been arrested and detained:

Ms. Kaili had filed a request through her lawyers to be allowed to meet her two-year-old daughter, which was granted by the Belgian judicial authorities and this afternoon the meeting took place.