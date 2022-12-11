Eva Kaili one of four arrested on charge of corruption on Sunday, Belgian media report

Greek MEP Eva Kaili is one of the four people who have been placed under arrest by a Brussels federal prosecutor on Sunday and charged with money-laundering, corruption and participating in a criminal organisation, according to articles in the newspapers “L’Echo” and “Soir”.

In an announcement that does not mention specific names, the Brussels federal prosecutor’s office said that four people were placed under arrest for the above charges, out of six detained during raids by the federal police on Friday.

“There are suspicions that individuals in political and/or strategic positions within the European Parliament were paid large sums or offered significant gifts to influence the decisions of the Parliament,” the announcement said.

Two people of the six people detained were released while the home of a second MEP was raided, the announcement noted, adding that no further information will be released at this time to facilitate the investigation.

Kaili was arrested on Friday as part of a major corruption probe by Belgian authorities into an alleged illicit influence campaign by Qatar.

(amna.gr)