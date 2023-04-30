InsiderBusinessEU tech tsar Vestager sees political agreement on AI law this year

EU tech tsar Vestager sees political agreement on AI law this year

File Photo: Illustration Shows Artificial Intelligence Words
File Photo: Illustration Shows Artificial Intelligence Words

European Union tech regulation chief Margrethe Vestager said on Sunday the bloc will likely reach a political agreement this year that will pave the way for the world’s first major artificial intelligence (AI) legislation.

This would follow a preliminary deal reached on Thursday on the EU‘s Artificial Intelligence Act.

In an interview with Reuters at a Group of Seven digital ministers’ meeting in Takasaki, Japan, Vestager suggested legislative measures for the use of AI tools, such as “labelling obligations for AI-generated images”.

“There was no reason to hesitate and to wait for the legislation to be passed to accelerate the necessary discussions to provide the changes in all the systems where AI will have an enormous influence,” she added, when asked about steps before any agreement takes force.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Paphos police report 10 drivers under the influence in past 24 hours
Next article
Sudan fighting continues; ceasefire set to end at midnight

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros