EU signs deal with Azerbaijan to double gas imports by 2027

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Azeri President Ilham Aliyev on Monday (July 18) agreed to double imports of Azeri natural gas to the European Union.

“The European Union has therefore decided to diversify away from Russia and to turn towards more reliable, trustworthy partners and I’m glad to count Azerbaijan among them,” von der Leyen said after a meeting in Baku.

Under the deal, Azerbaijan will increase deliveries of natural gas to the EU from 8.1 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2021 to an expected 12 bcm in 2022, Von der Leyen said.

The EU is seeking alternative suppliers to Russia since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

(Reuters)

