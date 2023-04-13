EU corruption scandal: Eva Kaili released from prison and put under house arrest

Eva Kaili, the Greek MEP who has become the most recognisable face of the corruption scandal engulfing the European Parliament, was on Wednesday granted her release from prison after more than four months behind bars.

The lawmaker will now be placed under house arrest with an electronic bracelet, her lawyer, Sven Mary, confirmed to Euronews.

“I will not give more commentary, besides the fact that this is a logical decision that took too long to be taken,” Mary said in a brief statement.

The information was also confirmed by the Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s Office.

The decision came as a surprise since it was announced a day before a scheduled appearance before a judge on Thursday morning.

Kaili will undergo regular hearings to either prolong or revoke the electronic surveillance.

The Greek lawmaker was first arrested on December 9, when she was reportedly caught in the act and her parliamentary immunity was immediately lifted.

The 44-year-old lawmaker was then charged with participation in a criminal organisation, corruption and money laundering, and later moved to the Haren prison, located on the outskirts of Brussels, as part of her pre-trial detention.