Erdogan says Turkey still negative on Sweden’s NATO bid

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Turkey would continue opposing Sweden’s NATO membership bid until its demands are met for a tougher Swedish stance against “terrorist organisations”.

“As long as terrorist organisations demonstrate on Swedish streets and terrorists are present in their parliament, our approach to the issue will not be positive,” Erdogan told reporters at the Prague meeting of the European Political Community.

At the same time, Turkey on Wednesday summoned the Swedish ambassador over “insulting content” about Erdogan aired on Swedish public service television.

Summoned to Turkey’s foreign ministry, Swedish Ambassador Staffan Herrstrom was told that the “impertinent and ugly expression and images” about Erdogan and Turkey were unacceptable, according to Anadolu news agency.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson played down the importance of the satirical TV show over which Ankara protested, and said she did not think it would harm Sweden‘s chances to join NATO.

“I think what is important for Turkey is, of course, that we live up to the agreement that we have made,” she told a news conference.

(REUTERS)