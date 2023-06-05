InsiderEconomyErdogan considering Erkan as Turkey cenbank chief, sources say

Erdogan considering Erkan as Turkey cenbank chief, sources say

Turkish President Erdogan Addresses Members Of His Ruling Akp During A Meeting In Ankara
Turkish President Erdogan Addresses Members Of His Ruling Akp During A Meeting In Ankara

ANKARA, June 5 (Reuters) – President Tayyip Erdogan is considering appointing Hafize Gaye Erkan, a senior finance executive in the United States, as governor of Turkey’s central bank, according to two senior officials with knowledge of the matter.

Erkan met with Mehmet Simsek, Turkey’s newly-appointed treasury and finance minister, in Ankara on Monday, one of the sources said. The two sources told Reuters she is set to meet Erdogan soon to discuss the possible role.

The second source said Erkan was one of “a few candidates” to succeed current bank chief Sahap Kavcioglu, who spearheaded Erdogan’s unorthodox policy of slashing rates since 2021 despite inflation soaring to a 24-year peak above 85% last year.

A former co-CEO at First Republic Bank and a former managing director at Goldman Sachs, Erkan could not be immediately reached for comment.

Erdogan’s office and the Treasury ministry did not comment on Erkan.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous article
UK’s Sunak says his immigration plan is reducing illegal entry
Next article
Increased traffic on highways due to the return of three-day excursionists

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros