‘Elvis’ and ‘Avatar’ face off as Hollywood returns to Golden Globes

The flashy “Elvis” biopic and sci-fi blockbuster “Avatar: The Way of Water” battle for the top honor at the Golden Globes on Tuesday when stars return to a ceremony trying to rebuild its reputation after scandals.

The Golden Globes will be back on television after celebrities and broadcaster NBC abandoned the 2022 show because of ethical lapses at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that hands out the awards.

A larger and more diverse membership and other changes by the HFPA convinced many of the biggest movie and TV stars to support this year’s ceremony, which provides publicity for winners and nominees and often boosts their chances at the Oscars.

Big names expected to walk the red carpet include Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Viola Davis, directors James Cameron and Steven Spielberg, and “Elvis” star Austin Butler, a favorite for a best actor trophy.

“I think we’re going to see ‘Elvis’ win and Austin Butler win,” said Chris Beachum, managing editor of awards website Gold Derby. Golden Globes voters “have proven time and time again that they love spectacles and they love musicals.”

The ceremony will air live on Comcast’s NBC broadcast channel and stream on Peacock starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

“Elvis” is in the running for top drama film against “The Way of Water,” the long-awaited “Avatar” sequel that is lighting up movie box offices; Steven Spielberg’s coming-of-age film “The Fabelmans” and Tar, starring Cate Blanchett as a conniving orchestra conductor.

“Top Gun: Maverick” also is in the mix, though its chances were likely hurt by star Tom Cruise returning his Globe statues in protest in 2021, Beachum said.

Cruise was reacting to a Los Angeles Times investigation that revealed the HFPA had no Black journalists in its ranks and accused members of soliciting favors from celebrities and movie studios. He is not expected to attend Tuesday’s show.

“The Banshees of Inisherin,” which has more nominations than any other movie, is seen as the leading contender for best comedy or musical film.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the three-hour ceremony, while Eddie Murphy will receive a lifetime achievement honor. Director Quentin Tarantino and actor Jamie Lee Curtis are listed among presenters.

Actor Sean Penn also will introduce a video message from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine.

In TV categories, “Abbott Elementary” racked up the most nominations and is considered a leader for best comedy.

Roughly 200 journalists and others from the international film industry voted on this year’s Globes. Among those voters, nearly 52% are racially and ethnically diverse, including 10% who are Black, according to the HFPA.

The following is the full list of nominees:

MOVIES

BEST PICTURE-DRAMA

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tar”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

BEST PICTURE-MUSICAL OR COMEDY

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Triangle of Sadness”

BEST ANIMATED FILM

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Inu-Oh”

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“Turning Red”

BEST PICTURE-NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

“Argentina, 1985″ (Argentina)

“Close” (Belgium)

“Decision to Leave” (South Korea)

“RRR” (India)

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Cate Blanchett, “Tar”

Olivia Colman, “Empire of Light”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Hugh Jackman, “The Son”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection”

BEST ACTRESS, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Lesley Manville, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Margot Robbie, “Babylon”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Menu”

Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

BEST ACTOR, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Diego Calva, “Babylon”

Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Adam Driver, “White Noise”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Dolly De Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”

Carey Mulligan, “She Said”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brad Pitt, “Babylon”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”

BEST DIRECTOR

James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

BEST SCREENPLAY

“The Banshees of Inisherin,” Martin McDonagh

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

“The Fabelmans,” Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner

“Tar,” Todd Field

“Women Talking,” Sarah Polley

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

“Babylon,” Justin Hurwitz

“The Banshees of Inisherin,” Carter Burwell

“The Fabelmans,” John Williams

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” Alexandre Desplat

“Women Talking,” Hildur Guðnadóttir

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Lift Me Up” by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

“Ciao Papa” by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro (“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”)

“Naatu Naatu” by Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (“RRR”)

“Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

“Carolina” by Taylor Swift (“Where the Crawdads Sing”)

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“House of the Dragon” (HBO Max)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

BEST MUSICAL OR COMEDY SERIES

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“The Bear” (FX)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Wednesday” (Netflix)

BEST LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE

“Black Bird” (Apple TV+)

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

“Pam and Tommy” (Hulu)

“The White Lotus” (HBO Max)

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Hilary Swank, “Alaska Daily”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”

Diego Luna, “Andor”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

BEST ACTRESS, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

BEST ACTOR, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, MUSICAL, COMEDY OR DRAMA

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, MUSICAL, COMEDY or DRAMA

John Lithgow, “The Old Man”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”

John Turturro, “Severance”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES or TV MOVIE

Jessica Chastain, “George and Tammy”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam and Tommy”

Julia Roberts “Gaslit”

Amanda Seyfried “The Dropout”

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES or TV MOVIE

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Evan Peters, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam and Tommy”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES or TV MOVIE

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”

Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Niecy Nash, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES or TV MOVIE

F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”

Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient”

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Richard Jenkins, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Seth Rogen, “Pam and Tommy”