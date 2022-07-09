NewsWorldElon Musk terminates $44 billion Twitter deal

Elon Musk terminates $44 billion Twitter deal

Elon Musk Terminates $44 Billion Twitter Deal
Elon Musk Terminates $44 Billion Twitter Deal

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Friday (July 8) he was terminating his $44 billion deal for Twitter Inc , saying that the social media company had failed to provide information about fake accounts on the platform.

Shares of Twitter fell 6% in extended trading.

In a filing, Musk’s lawyers said Twitter had failed or refused to respond to multiple requests for information on fake or spam accounts on the platform, which is fundamental to the company’s business performance.

Musk had threatened to halt the deal unless the company showed proof that spam and bot accounts were fewer than 5% of users who see advertising on the social media service.

Last month, Twitter allowed Musk access to its “firehose”, a repository of raw data on hundreds of millions of daily tweets.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

By gavriella
Previous articleDozens leave flowers, tea, beer at scene of Japan’s ex-PM Abe shooting
Next articleMinister in diver’s suit inaugurates first underwater park

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros