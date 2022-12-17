Elon Musk reinstates Twitter accounts of several journalists after strong criticism

Elon Musk reinstated the Twitter accounts of several journalists that were suspended for a day over a controversy on publishing public data about the billionaire’s plane.

The reinstatements came after the unprecedented suspensions evoked stinging criticism from government officials, advocacy groups and journalism organizations from several parts of the globe on Friday, with some saying the microblogging platform was jeopardizing press freedom.

A Twitter poll that Musk conducted later also showed that a majority of the respondents wanted the accounts restored immediately.

“The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location

will have their suspension lifted now,” Musk said in a tweet on

Saturday.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for

comment. A Reuters check showed the suspended accounts, which

included journalists from the New York Times, CNN and the

Washington Post, have been reinstated.

Officials from France, Germany, Britain and the European

Union earlier condemned the suspensions.

The episode, which one well known security researcher

labeled the “Thursday Night Massacre”, is being regarded by

critics as fresh evidence of Musk, who considers himself a “free

speech absolutist,” eliminating speech and users he personally

dislikes.

Shares in Tesla, an electric car maker led by Musk,

slumped 4.7% on Friday and posted their worst weekly loss since

March 2020, with investors increasingly concerned about his

being distracted and about the slowing global economy.

Roland Lescure, the French minister of industry, tweeted on

Friday that, following Musk’s suspension of journalists, he

would suspend his own activity on Twitter.

Melissa Fleming, head of communications for the United

Nations, tweeted she was “deeply disturbed” by the suspensions

and that “media freedom is not a toy.”

The German Foreign Office warned Twitter that the ministry

had a problem with moves that jeopardized press freedom.

ELONJET

The suspensions stemmed from a disagreement over a Twitter

account called ElonJet, which tracked Musk’s private plane using

publicly available information.

On Wednesday, Twitter suspended the account and others that

tracked private jets, despite Musk’s previous tweet saying he

would not suspend ElonJet in the name of free speech.

Shortly after, Twitter changed its privacy policy to

prohibit the sharing of “live location information.”

Then on Thursday evening, several journalists, including

from the New York Times, CNN and the Washington Post, were

suspended from Twitter with no notice.

In an email to Reuters overnight, Twitter’s head of trust

and safety, Ella Irwin, said the team manually reviewed “any and

all accounts” that violated the new privacy policy by posting

direct links to the ElonJet account.

“I understand that the focus seems to be mainly on

journalist accounts, but we applied the policy equally to

journalists and non-journalist accounts today,” Irwin said in

the email.

The Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing said

in a statement on Friday that Twitter’s actions “violate the

spirit of the First Amendment and the principle that social

media platforms will allow the unfiltered distribution of

information that is already in the public square.”

Musk accused the journalists of posting his real-time

location, which is “basically assassination coordinates” for his

family.

The billionaire appeared briefly in a Twitter Spaces audio

chat hosted by journalists, which quickly turned into a

contentious discussion about whether the suspended reporters had

actually exposed Musk’s real-time location in violation of the

policy.

“If you dox, you get suspended. End of story,” Musk said

repeatedly in response to questions. “Dox” is a term for

publishing private information about someone, usually with

malicious intent.

The Washington Post’s Drew Harwell, one of the journalists

who had been suspended but was nonetheless able to join the

audio chat, pushed back against the notion that he had exposed

Musk or his family’s exact location by posting a link to

ElonJet.

Soon after, BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos, who hosted

the Spaces chat, tweeted that the audio session was cut off

abruptly and the recording was not available.

In a tweet explaining what happened, Musk said “We’re fixing

a Legacy bug. Should be working tomorrow.”

