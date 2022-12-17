Elon Musk reinstates Twitter accounts of several journalists after strong criticism

Elon Musk reinstated the Twitter accounts of several journalists that were suspended for a day over a controversy on publishing public data about the billionaire’s plane.
The reinstatements came after the unprecedented suspensions evoked stinging criticism from government officials, advocacy groups and journalism organizations from several parts of the globe on Friday, with some saying the microblogging platform was jeopardizing press freedom.
A Twitter poll that Musk conducted later also showed that a majority of the respondents wanted the accounts restored immediately.
“The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location
will have their suspension lifted now,” Musk said in a tweet on
Saturday.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment. A Reuters check showed the suspended accounts, which
included journalists from the New York Times, CNN and the
Washington Post, have been reinstated.
Officials from France, Germany, Britain and the European
Union earlier condemned the suspensions.
The episode, which one well known security researcher
labeled the “Thursday Night Massacre”, is being regarded by
critics as fresh evidence of Musk, who considers himself a “free
speech absolutist,” eliminating speech and users he personally
dislikes.
Shares in Tesla, an electric car maker led by Musk,
slumped 4.7% on Friday and posted their worst weekly loss since
March 2020, with investors increasingly concerned about his
being distracted and about the slowing global economy.
Roland Lescure, the French minister of industry, tweeted on
Friday that, following Musk’s suspension of journalists, he
would suspend his own activity on Twitter.
Melissa Fleming, head of communications for the United
Nations, tweeted she was “deeply disturbed” by the suspensions
and that “media freedom is not a toy.”
The German Foreign Office warned Twitter that the ministry
had a problem with moves that jeopardized press freedom.
ELONJET
The suspensions stemmed from a disagreement over a Twitter
account called ElonJet, which tracked Musk’s private plane using
publicly available information.
On Wednesday, Twitter suspended the account and others that
tracked private jets, despite Musk’s previous tweet saying he
would not suspend ElonJet in the name of free speech.
Shortly after, Twitter changed its privacy policy to
prohibit the sharing of “live location information.”
Then on Thursday evening, several journalists, including
from the New York Times, CNN and the Washington Post, were
suspended from Twitter with no notice.
In an email to Reuters overnight, Twitter’s head of trust
and safety, Ella Irwin, said the team manually reviewed “any and
all accounts” that violated the new privacy policy by posting
direct links to the ElonJet account.
“I understand that the focus seems to be mainly on
journalist accounts, but we applied the policy equally to
journalists and non-journalist accounts today,” Irwin said in
the email.
The Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing said
in a statement on Friday that Twitter’s actions “violate the
spirit of the First Amendment and the principle that social
media platforms will allow the unfiltered distribution of
information that is already in the public square.”
Musk accused the journalists of posting his real-time
location, which is “basically assassination coordinates” for his
family.
The billionaire appeared briefly in a Twitter Spaces audio
chat hosted by journalists, which quickly turned into a
contentious discussion about whether the suspended reporters had
actually exposed Musk’s real-time location in violation of the
policy.
“If you dox, you get suspended. End of story,” Musk said
repeatedly in response to questions. “Dox” is a term for
publishing private information about someone, usually with
malicious intent.
The Washington Post’s Drew Harwell, one of the journalists
who had been suspended but was nonetheless able to join the
audio chat, pushed back against the notion that he had exposed
Musk or his family’s exact location by posting a link to
ElonJet.
Soon after, BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos, who hosted
the Spaces chat, tweeted that the audio session was cut off
abruptly and the recording was not available.
In a tweet explaining what happened, Musk said “We’re fixing
a Legacy bug. Should be working tomorrow.”
