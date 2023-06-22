Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg agree to physically fight each other in viral banter

Tech moguls Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have agreed to physically fight each other in a cage match after engaging in banter that went viral.

The exchange began when Musk took to Twitter to express his willingness to participate in a cage fight against Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook and Meta. Musk’s tweet caught the attention of Zuckerberg, who responded by sharing a screenshot of Musk’s message, accompanied by the words “send me location.”

A spokesperson from Meta, told BBC, “The story speaks for itself,” suggesting that there might be some interest in the idea.

Not one to back down, Musk then suggested Las Vegas as the location for the fight, specifically mentioning the UFC’s Octagon, the designated arena for their matches.

Amidst the escalating exchange, Musk, who is approaching his 52nd birthday, boasted about his unconventional fighting strategy, describing a move he called “The Walrus,” where he humorously claimed to lie on top of his opponent and do nothing. He also shared his non-existent workout routine, jokingly stating that he only exercises when he lifts and throws his children into the air.

In contrast, Zuckerberg, aged 39, revealed that he has been actively training in mixed martial arts (MMA) and has even achieved success in jiu-jitsu tournaments, indicating his readiness for a physical challenge.

While Twitter declined to comment on the matter when approached by the BBC, the online exchanges between Musk and Zuckerberg quickly gained traction, capturing the attention of social media users worldwide. Debates about the potential outcome of the hypothetical bout ensued, leading to the creation of various memes and mock fight posters.

In a separate development, Meta recently shared its plans for a text-based social network with its employees.

This new platform, tentatively named P92, aims to compete with Twitter by allowing users to follow accounts they already follow on Instagram, Meta’s popular image-sharing app.

It is speculated that P92 might attract users from decentralized platforms like Mastodon.

A spokesperson from Meta confirmed that the development of this text-based network is currently underway, making it a potential formidable rival to Musk’s Twitter, surpassing previous contenders like BlueSky and Mastodon.