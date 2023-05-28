NewsWorldElection day bans in Turkey

Election day bans in Turkey

The presidential election in Turkey between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kemal Kilicdaroglu started at 8:00 am on Sunday morning.

According to Turkish media reports, on this Sunday election day, the sale of alcoholic beverages will not be allowed from 06:00 in the morning until 24:00 at midnight, and the serving and consumption of alcoholic beverages in public places will be prohibited.

At the same time, entertainment venues will remain closed during the voting period and only meals can be served in restaurants.

Weddings are allowed after 18:00 in the afternoon, provided that the electoral prohibitions and rules are respected.

In addition, as reported by the Turkish media, no one other than those responsible for the protection of security and public order are allowed to carry weapons.

As for the broadcast media, they will not be allowed to broadcast news, forecasts, and commentary on the elections and election results until 6 p.m.

Media in Turkey can only broadcast news and announcements issued by the YSK between 18:00-21:00.

By gavriella
