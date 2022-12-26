NewsWorldEfforts to rescue climber that fell in a gorge on Mt Olympus...

Efforts to rescue climber that fell in a gorge on Mt Olympus resumed on Monday

Olymbos
Olymbos

A rescue operation to collect a climber that went missing and was later found by his friend in a gorge on Mt. Olympus on Sunday, resumed early on Monday. The efforts to collect the climber from the gorge were interrupted on Sunday because of the dark and the low visibility.
In the operation take part members of the Special Units for disasters (EMAK) from Thessaloniki and Larissa, Fire Brigade officers from Litohoro and members of the Greek Rescue Team assisted by a Super Puma helicopter.
The two climbers had reached Loukiou base of Mytikas at an altitude of 2,700m. One of the climbers continued to the top and the other said that he would wait for him to return. However, when he returned he did not find his friend and after searching the area and the refuge “Apostolidis” he called the authorities.
The competent authorities were mobilised and the climber started searching towards a specific area in which many accidents have been recorded. After a long and difficult descent in an area with frozen snow, he located his friend unconscious and notified the authorities.

By gavriella
Previous article
Increased traffic expected due to citizens’ return to the cities
Next article
South Korea scrambles jets as North Korea sends drones over border

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros