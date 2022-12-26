Efforts to rescue climber that fell in a gorge on Mt Olympus resumed on Monday

A rescue operation to collect a climber that went missing and was later found by his friend in a gorge on Mt. Olympus on Sunday, resumed early on Monday. The efforts to collect the climber from the gorge were interrupted on Sunday because of the dark and the low visibility.

In the operation take part members of the Special Units for disasters (EMAK) from Thessaloniki and Larissa, Fire Brigade officers from Litohoro and members of the Greek Rescue Team assisted by a Super Puma helicopter.

The two climbers had reached Loukiou base of Mytikas at an altitude of 2,700m. One of the climbers continued to the top and the other said that he would wait for him to return. However, when he returned he did not find his friend and after searching the area and the refuge “Apostolidis” he called the authorities.

The competent authorities were mobilised and the climber started searching towards a specific area in which many accidents have been recorded. After a long and difficult descent in an area with frozen snow, he located his friend unconscious and notified the authorities.