Effective work by Greek Americans in the United States

The work of the Greek Lobby in the United States is described as successful since the results of the midterm elections will permit Greek Americans to once again have a strong presence in Congress and in the Authorities of the States. Many Greek-Americans, politicians, and friends of Greece managed to get re-elected or were elected for the first time.

Gus Bilirakis in Florida prevailed easily while Nicole Malliotakis was a winner in New York opposite Max Rose. In Maryland, John Sarbanes has been continuously elected since 2007. The election of Chris Pappas in New Hampshire is described as essential for Greece since he has supported legislative initiatives like the amendment on the Turkish F-16 jets. Greece has acquired another ally in Congress, the son of Senator Bob Menendez.

The defeat of Turkish doctor Mehmet Oz, a close friend of Turkish President Erdogan in Pennsylvania is also seen as a success.