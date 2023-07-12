EESC takes steps to empower youth in EU decision-making

The EESC (European Economic and Social Committee) has moved towards prioritising youth involvement in its decision-making processes by announcing the launch of a pilot project aimed at implementing the EU Youth Test in its opinions, alongside the establishment of a new Youth Group.

According to an EESC press release, these initiatives align with EESC’s President Röpke’s political manifesto, emphasising the importance of opening the doors of the EESC to young people.

Röpke expressed his satisfaction with the development, stating, “I have made it my political priority to open the doors of the EESC to young people. The future of Europe is their future. I am very proud to announce that today we are delivering on that priority.”

The EESC becomes the first EU institution to adopt the EU Youth Test, setting an example for others and demonstrating their commitment to turning words into action and promises into reality.

María Rodriguez, President of the European Youth Forum, expressed her delight with the EESC’s decision to incorporate the Youth Test into its work: “I am delighted that the EESC has taken the decision to incorporate the Youth Test into its own work – and would like to congratulate President Oliver Röpke on championing young people through adopting this concrete initiative. The EU Youth Test is a crucial mechanism that allows young people’s stake in and views on core policy topics that affect their lives to be taken into account in all decisions that are made. I look forward to working with the EESC on the implementation of the Youth Test. I also hope that the EESC’s pioneering pilot inspires the European Commission to adopt the EU Youth Test through an amendment of tool 31 in the Better Regulation toolbox. This amendment would ensure that every piece of new legislation taken forward by the EU institutions is systematically seen through a youth lens – placing young people at the centre of policymaking and leaving a fitting, lasting legacy to the 2022 European Year of Youth.”

Timeframe of implementation:

Starting in September, various EESC sections and bodies will select pilot opinions to be assessed for their relevance to young people, with direct involvement from youth in the consultation process.

Secondly, the EESC will establish a Youth Group responsible for coordinating youth-related initiatives and identifying opportunities for young people to contribute further to the committee’s work.

The Group aims to strengthen cooperation with EU institutions and national youth bodies in the EU and candidate countries. Additionally, the Youth Group will develop the methodology behind the EU Youth Test. Within six months, the EESC Youth Group will report back to the EESC Bureau on the progress made and the initial results of the pilot project.

The European Economic and Social Committee is a consultative body of the European Union established in 1958. It is an advisory assembly composed of “social partners”, namely: employers, employees and representatives of various other interests.