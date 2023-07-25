NewsWorldEarthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Central Turkey

Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Central Turkey

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Central Turkey on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 12 km, EMSC also said.

(REUTERS)

By Annie Charalambous
