Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Central Turkey

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Central Turkey on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 12 km, EMSC also said.

(REUTERS)