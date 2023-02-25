Earthquake death toll surpasses 50,000 in Turkey and Syria

The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria that struck on February 6 has surpassed 50,000 after Turkey declared more than 44,000 people died.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the death toll in Turkey due to earthquakes rose to 44,218 on Friday night.

With Syria’s latest announced death toll of 5,914, the combined death toll in the two countries rose to above 50,000.

At the same time, Turkey has begun work to rebuild homes following the devastating earthquakes, a government official has said.

More than 160,000 buildings containing 520,000 apartments collapsed or were severely damaged in the devastating earthquakes.

(REUTERS)