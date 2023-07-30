Dr Clements sees heatwaves and wildfires becoming more and more frequent

Heatwaves and wildfires are something that will happen more and more often not only in the Mediterranean but worldwide, Dr. Craig B. Clements, professor of Meteorology at the University of San Jose in the USA and director of the Wildfire Interdisciplinary Research Center / San José State University), said in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA).

He explained that climate change affects the conditions for the occurrence of more extensive and more intense fires. “I think the future will be difficult not only in the US or in Greece and the Mediterranean, but worldwide,” he pointed out, adding, however, that an immediate assessment is difficult to be made.

“Some years may be worse than others if winter rainfall and temperatures remain milder than the average. What we are experiencing now is a preview of what we should expect more often, unfortunately,” he noted.

(amna.gr)