Dozens leave flowers, tea, beer at scene of Japan’s ex-PM Abe shooting

Residents of the Japanese city of Nara left floral tributes, tea, and even beer at the location where former prime minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot while delivering a campaign speech on Friday (July 8).

Some residents praised Abe for his economic policies, while others said they were shocked to hear he was assassinated.

The primary suspect in the shooting opened fire on Abe, 67, from behind with an apparently homemade gun as he spoke at a drab traffic island in Nara, Japanese media reported.

Doctors struggled to save Abe but he died at 5:03 p.m. (0803 GMT), about five and a half hours after being shot.

It was the first assassination of a sitting or former Japanese premier since the days of pre-war militarism in the 1930s.

