Donald Trump and his family stand outside of church after funeral for Ivana Trump

The funeral for Ivana Trump, socialite and first wife of former U.S. President Donald Trump, was held at St. Vincent Ferrer Church in New York on Wednesday (July 20).

Ivana Trump, a businesswoman and television personality, died at 73 in her New York City apartment on July 14 as a result of an accident after suffering blunt force trauma injuries to her torso, according to the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

A police spokesperson said that Ivana Trump had been found dead on the stairs inside her apartment and that foul play was not suspected.

Ivana was married to Donald Trump from 1977 to 1992, and is the mother of their children Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. Their marriage was shaken by his high-profile affair with Marla Maples, which became tabloid fodder in the late ’80s.

