Did Russia hack Truss’s phone?

File Photo: British Prime Minister Liz Truss To Attend The 77th United Nations General Assembly In New York

The Kremlin on Monday dismissed a British media report that Liz Truss’s mobile telephone was hacked by Russian agents.

The Daily Mail reported on Saturday that Russian spies gained access to Truss’s phone while she was foreign minister.

When asked about the report, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there was little in the British media that could be taken seriously.

“Unfortunately, there is a shortage of material in the British media that can be perceived as serious. And we treat such publications as the yellow press,” Peskov said.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
