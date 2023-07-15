Declan Rice joins Arsenal in British transfer record fee

West Ham United have announced the departure of England midfielder Declan Rice for a British record transfer fee, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

The 24-year-old leaves the club amid links with Arsenal, having recently guided West Ham to the Europa Conference League title and a 14th-placed finish in the English top flight.

“Everyone at West Ham United should be very proud of the part we have played in his journey from the Academy of Football at Chadwell Heath to becoming the most valuable young player in English football,” West Ham joint-Chair David Sullivan said in a statement.

“I would like to make it clear to our supporters that we did not want to sell Declan. We wanted to build our team around him and made a series of improved, long-term contract offers to secure his future.

“However, once Declan made it clear that he wished to move on and seek a new challenge, the Club felt it would not be right to stand in his way, acting in the best interests of West Ham United.”

(Reuters)