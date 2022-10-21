Daycare workers charged with child abuse after distasteful Halloween prank (video)

NewsWorldDaycare workers charged with child abuse after distasteful Halloween prank (video)

Misssipi Day Care
Five daycare workers have been charged with child abuse for putting on Halloween masks and chasing terrified children at a Mississippi nursery.

Footage showing the staff at the Monroe County nursery, wearing the GhostFace mask from the movie Scream went viral and sparked reactions from parents and the public.

In the videos, the employees sneak up on the children, who then began screaming and crying.

The nursery owner, Sheila Sanders, told local newspaper the Monroe Journal that she fired the employees after learning about the incident, which she said she was not aware of until she heard about the video.

Four employees face counts of felony child abuse, and a fifth faces failure to report abuse and simple assault against a minor.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
