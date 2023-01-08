Cuban spy Ana Belen Montes to be released after 20 years

Ana Belen Montes – one of the most famous Cold War spies who turned out to have spied on the US for Cuba – has been released from prison after 20 years.

Now 65 years old, Montes worked as an analyst for the Defense Intelligence Agency and for two decades provided classified information to Cuba.

After her arrest in 2001, officials said she had disclosed almost entirely the U.S. intelligence operations on the island. One official said she was one of the “most damaging spies” captured by the US.

Montes will remain on probation for five years after her release. She will also be prohibited from working for the government or contacting foreign agents without permission.

However, Pete Lappe, one of the FBI agents who arrested Montes, told CBS News that he thinks it is unlikely she will try to re-establish contact with Cuban agents.