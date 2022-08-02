NewsWorldChina warns its military will 'not sit idly by' if Pelosi visits...

China warns its military will ‘not sit idly by’ if Pelosi visits Taiwan

China Warns Its Military Will 'not Sit Idly By' If Pelosi Visits Taiwan
China Warns Its Military Will 'not Sit Idly By' If Pelosi Visits Taiwan

China said on Monday (August 1) that its military “not sit idly by” if U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan.

The latest warning was issued during a Chinese foreign ministry regular briefing. Spokesperson Zhao Lijian also said that because of Pelosi’s status as the “No. 3 official of the U.S. government”, a visit to Taiwan, which China claims as its own, would would be “a gross interference in China’s internal affairs” and warned that it would lead to “very serious developments and consequences.”

Pelosi was set to kick-off a tour of four Asian countries on Monday in Singapore amid intense speculation that she may risk the wrath of Beijing by also visiting self-ruled Taiwan.

“The Chinese side will definitely take resolute and strong countermeasures in response and defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. As to what measures, if she dares to go, then let us wait and see,” Zhao said.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleCyprus is one of the countries in EU joint procurement contract for new COVID-19 vaccine
Next articleHealth Ministry prepares protocols for management of Monkeypox cases

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros