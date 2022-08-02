China warns its military will ‘not sit idly by’ if Pelosi visits Taiwan

China said on Monday (August 1) that its military “not sit idly by” if U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan.

The latest warning was issued during a Chinese foreign ministry regular briefing. Spokesperson Zhao Lijian also said that because of Pelosi’s status as the “No. 3 official of the U.S. government”, a visit to Taiwan, which China claims as its own, would would be “a gross interference in China’s internal affairs” and warned that it would lead to “very serious developments and consequences.”

Pelosi was set to kick-off a tour of four Asian countries on Monday in Singapore amid intense speculation that she may risk the wrath of Beijing by also visiting self-ruled Taiwan.

“The Chinese side will definitely take resolute and strong countermeasures in response and defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. As to what measures, if she dares to go, then let us wait and see,” Zhao said.

(Reuters)