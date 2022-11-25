NewsWorldChina sentences Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years for rape

China sentences Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years for rape

File Photo: Kris Wu Arrives At The Iheartradio Muchmusic Video Awards (mmva) In Toronto
File Photo: Kris Wu Arrives At The Iheartradio Muchmusic Video Awards (mmva) In Toronto

A Beijing court on Friday sentenced Chinese-born Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in jail after finding him guilty of crimes including rape.

The court in Beijing’s Chaoyang District said investigations showed that from November to December 2020, the man also known as Wu Yifan raped three women.

It also found him guilty of the crime of assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity in July 2018, the court’s official WeChat account said.

The court also said Wu would be deported, although lawyers in China have said deportations typically take place after a defendant serves their sentence.

Wu was detained in Beijing on July 31 of last year after an 18-year-old Chinese student publicly accused him of inducing her and other girls, some of them under age 18, to have sex with him.

Officials from the Canadian embassy in Beijing attended the sentencing, according to state media.

The Canadian embassy did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Musk says Twitter will launch blue check subscription next week
Next article
Christmas Bazaar organised by St Barnabas’ Anglican Church in Limassol on November 26

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros