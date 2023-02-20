China says will never accept U.S. pointing fingers at Sino-Russia relations

China will never accept the United States pointing fingers at Sino-Russia relations, the Chinese foreign ministry said at a regular news briefing on Monday.

“China’s comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation is based on non-alignment, non-confrontation and non-targeting of third parties, which is within sovereignty of two independent countries,” said ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin.

He was responding to a question on a meeting between China’s top diplomat Wang Yi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the weekend.

Blinken on Saturday warned top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi of consequences should China provide material support to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying in an interview after the two met that Washington was concerned Beijing was considering supplying weapons to Moscow.

The top diplomats of the two superpowers met at an undisclosed location on the sidelines of a global security conference in Munich, just hours after Wang scolded Washington as “hysterical” in a running dispute over the U.S. downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon.

Relations between the two countries have been fraught since Washington said China flew a spy balloon over the continental U.S. before American fighter jets shot it down on President Joe Biden’s orders. The dispute also came at a time when the West is closely watching Beijing’s response to the Ukraine war.

In an interview to be aired on Sunday morning on NBC News’ “Meet the Press with Chuck Todd,” Blinken said the United States was very concerned that China is considering providing lethal support to Russia and that he made clear to Wang that “would have serious consequences in our relationship.”

“There are various kinds of lethal assistance that they are at least contemplating providing, to include weapons,” Blinken said, adding that Washington would soon release more details.

(REUTERS)