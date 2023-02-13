China says U.S. flew more than 10 high-altitude balloons over Chinese airspace

NewsWorldChina says U.S. flew more than 10 high-altitude balloons over Chinese airspace

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning Attends A News Conference In Beijing
China said on Monday that U.S. high altitude balloons had flown over its airspace without permission more than 10 times since the beginning of January 2022.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin, responding to a question at a regular media briefing in Beijing, did not provide further details.

Asked how China had responded to the flights, Wang said China’s response to such incidents is responsible and professional.

China’s assertion comes after the United States earlier this month shot down what it says was a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. Beijing says the balloon was a civilian research craft and accused Washington of overreacting.

The U.S. military has subsequently shot down three other flying objects over North America.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
