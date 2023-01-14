NewsWorldChina reports 60 thousand Covid related deaths in a month

China reports 60 thousand Covid related deaths in a month

View Of A Hospital As Covid 19 Outbreak Continues In Shanghai
View Of A Hospital As Covid 19 Outbreak Continues In Shanghai

 

China said nearly 60,000 people with COVID-19 had died in hospital since it abruptly dismantled its zero-COVID policy in early December, a big increase from previously reported figures that follows global criticism of the country’s coronavirus data.

Between Dec. 8 and Jan. 12, the number of COVID-related deaths in Chinese hospitals totalled 59,938, with an average age of 80.3 among the deceased, Jiao Yahui, head of the Bureau of Medical Administration under the National Health Commission (NHC), told a media briefing on Saturday.

She said 5,503 of the fatalities were caused by respiratory failure due to COVID, while 54,435 resulted from a combination of COVID and other diseases.

Of the patients who died, 90.1% were aged 65 and older.

China last reported daily figures of COVID deaths on Monday.

Authorities had been reporting five or fewer deaths a day over the past month – figures inconsistent with long queues seen at funeral homes and body bags seen leaving crowded hospitals.

REUTERS

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous article
Over 200 distress calls in flood-hit Famagusta district
Next article
Water skiing down central Protaras Avenue hit by flash flooding

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros